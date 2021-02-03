Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $38.43 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 136.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125,648 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $38,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Target by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.32. The company had a trading volume of 80,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,725. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

