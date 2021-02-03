Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $42.24 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2,374.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 417,273 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.43% of Dolby Laboratories worth $42,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

NYSE DLB traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,503. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.04. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $465,580.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $7,945,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,709 shares of company stock valued at $22,687,678. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

