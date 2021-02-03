Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $47.70 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,195.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,738 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $47,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 435.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,374 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after purchasing an additional 863,916 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after buying an additional 822,466 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.97. 200,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,818,924. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

