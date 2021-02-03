Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.15% of Texas Instruments worth $229,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 347,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,085,000 after buying an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.45. 112,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,475 shares of company stock worth $46,163,234 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.