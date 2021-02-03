Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 534.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460,713 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.37% of Boston Scientific worth $190,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 389,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,494,457. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

