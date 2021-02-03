Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $49.12 Million Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 308,922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,122,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of NXP Semiconductors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,642,000 after purchasing an additional 72,782 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 51.8% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 460,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $57,413,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.19. The company had a trading volume of 77,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.85.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,085.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,128 shares of company stock worth $5,768,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

