Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $65.80 Million Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 458,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,803,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.41% of PerkinElmer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,795. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

PerkinElmer stock traded down $9.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.46 and a 200 day moving average of $130.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.