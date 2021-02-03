Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,894,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,005,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.49% of News as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in News by 3.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,683,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,997,000 after purchasing an additional 624,388 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of News by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,600,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,441,000 after buying an additional 394,159 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of News by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after acquiring an additional 484,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,377,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. 47,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

