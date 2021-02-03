Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 2,208,308 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,208,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,321,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.71% of Exelixis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 110.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

EXEL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 25,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $700,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,004 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

