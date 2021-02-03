Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,505,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,913 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.13% of PayPal worth $352,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 6,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in PayPal by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 50,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.63. The stock had a trading volume of 225,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.83 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.31.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

