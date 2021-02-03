Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 179,285 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179,285 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.49% of Qorvo worth $93,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.37. 50,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,887. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

