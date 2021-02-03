Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 86,891 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,891 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 1.0% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.26% of Booking worth $237,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Booking by 1,402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 13.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Booking by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,942.73.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,070.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,952. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,123.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,902.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $45.54 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

