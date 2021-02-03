Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $101.87 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.51% of Laboratory Co. of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.11.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $7.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.02. 4,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,538. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $237.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

