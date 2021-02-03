Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gabelli cut Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

In related news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,784,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,204 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Assertio by 5,626.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assertio by 12.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 393,433 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Assertio by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 307,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Assertio by 39.2% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASRT opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.68. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 259.36% and a negative net margin of 145.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

