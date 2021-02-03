Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gabelli cut Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.
In related news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,784,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,204 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of ASRT opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.68. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.71.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 259.36% and a negative net margin of 145.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.
