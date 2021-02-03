Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 783 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.0% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $176.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.44. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

