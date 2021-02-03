At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.07

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.07 and traded as high as $24.57. At Home Group shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 1,415,700 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOME. Craig Hallum began coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $325,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $585,971.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $542,510.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,642. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after buying an additional 457,957 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in At Home Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 586,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 73,902 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 67.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 164,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in At Home Group by 203.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 265,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

