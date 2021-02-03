At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.07

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.07 and traded as high as $24.57. At Home Group shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 1,415,700 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOME. Craig Hallum began coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.
The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
In related news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $325,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $585,971.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $542,510.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,642. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after buying an additional 457,957 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in At Home Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 586,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 73,902 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 67.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 164,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in At Home Group by 203.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 265,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.
At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)
At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.
Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.