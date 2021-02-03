Atari Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74,747.00 (ATRI)

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Atari Token has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and $74,747.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atari Token has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Atari Token token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00065182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.11 or 0.01114514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00047032 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00040416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.02 or 0.04605202 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00019720 BTC.

Atari Token is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,481,204,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari . Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com

Atari Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atari Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

