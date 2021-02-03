Atheios (ATH) Price Up 24.3% This Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Atheios has a total market cap of $14,139.08 and approximately $57.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,767.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,664.02 or 0.04406021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.58 or 0.00417232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.93 or 0.01196616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.00488536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00410401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00253787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021098 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,499,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,447,119 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

