Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.75.
AAWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $280,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,745.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,108 shares of company stock worth $3,114,800 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
