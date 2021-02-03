Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.75.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $280,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,745.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,108 shares of company stock worth $3,114,800 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

