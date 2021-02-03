Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.36. Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £544,399.53 and a P/E ratio of -2.57.

About Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA)

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

