Atlas Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $142,191.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $3.37 million and $142,191.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00053214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00139340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00066360 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00243048 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00056412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00062270 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.