Atomera (ATOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. Atomera has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $36.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a market cap of $739.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $64,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,523 shares of company stock worth $90,469. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

