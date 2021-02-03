Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $3.11. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 307,980 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $226.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.
Read More: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.