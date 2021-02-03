Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $3.11. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 307,980 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $226.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

