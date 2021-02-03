AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,564 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

