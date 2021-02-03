Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.94

Shares of Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 23514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $673.95 million, a P/E ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Augusta Investments Inc. purchased 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Augusta Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFGC)

Augusta Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in Bullfrog Gold project. The company was founded by Andrea Schlectman on July 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

