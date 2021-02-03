Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $22.83 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 11.8% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 164,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Apple stock opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average of $119.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

