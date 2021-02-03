Auroracoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $614.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $614.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,395.68 or 1.00047850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024695 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000223 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002564 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

