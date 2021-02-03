Autonio (NIOX) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $167,049.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00139619 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00065100 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00078856 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00239629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00039169 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

