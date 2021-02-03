AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.85-1.95 for the period.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $167.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,380. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.11. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.81.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

