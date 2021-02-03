AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.85-1.95 for the period.
Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $167.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,380. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.11. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").
