Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will post sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avangrid.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

AGR opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $57.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avangrid by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Avangrid by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Avangrid by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Avangrid by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

