Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues Earnings Results

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Avery Dennison updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.65-8.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.65-$8.05 EPS.

Shares of AVY traded up $9.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.45. 7,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.52 and a 200-day moving average of $136.96. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $164.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.55.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.