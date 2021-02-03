Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $923.88 Million

Analysts forecast that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will announce $923.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $858.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $981.80 million. Avient reported sales of $658.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.93 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. Avient has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

