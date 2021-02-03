Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avitar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTI)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Avitar shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,017,300 shares changing hands.

About Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI)

Avitar, Inc is a holding company which through its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test products and proprietary hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables for medical, diagnostics, dental, and consumer applications in the United States. It offers ORALscreen 4 and ORALscreen DRUGOMETER, the oral fluid-based onsite assay systems, for detecting drugs of abuse, such as opiates, including heroin, morphine, codeine, and synthetic opiates comprising oxycocone-oxycontin, percoset, and hydrocodone-vicodin; cocaine such as crack; marijuana; and methamphetamines, including meth and ecstasy.

