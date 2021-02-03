Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.78

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 271019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$31.74 million and a P/E ratio of -5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32.

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

