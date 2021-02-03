Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) SVP Manu Chakravarthy Sells 18,472 Shares

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $101,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AXLA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.73. 64,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,573. Axcella Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 22.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXLA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 1,201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

