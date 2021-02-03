Axe (AXE) Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 33.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Axe has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Axe has a market cap of $244,932.50 and $101,694.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

