Axie Infinity Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $40.77 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00065350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.81 or 0.01080315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00046326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00040577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.65 or 0.04583213 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00019735 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

