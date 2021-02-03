Axion Ventures Inc. (AXV.V) (CVE:AXV) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Axion Ventures Inc. (AXV.V) (CVE:AXV) fell 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 7,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 19,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a market cap of C$49.70 million and a PE ratio of -5.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,860.00.

Axion Ventures Inc. (AXV.V) Company Profile (CVE:AXV)

Axion Ventures Inc, an investment issuer, primarily focuses on investments in the online video gaming sector and other information technology sectors. The company is involved in the provision of game development, game design, and licensing of published games and software; and development of digital insurance products.

