Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) shares rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.97 and last traded at $43.97. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25.

About Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY)

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning consultancy, and fund and asset management services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

