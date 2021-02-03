Azincourt Energy Corp. (AAZ.V) (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (AAZ.V) (CVE:AAZ) shares dropped 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 827,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,032,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$10.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Azincourt Energy Corp. Company Profile

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

