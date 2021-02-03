AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.28

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.28 and traded as high as $50.09. AZZ shares last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 108,028 shares changing hands.

AZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.56.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 97,683 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in AZZ by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 633,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,629 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in AZZ by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 529,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 495,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 179,360 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 442,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

