B. Riley Comments on TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on TriState Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TriState Capital by 86.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 517.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

