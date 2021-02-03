BaaSid (BAAS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.42 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. BaaSid has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $18,356.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00065705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.55 or 0.01071717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00046033 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00040437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.34 or 0.04580079 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019861 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BAAS is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BaaSid

