Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.21

Shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.21 and traded as high as $39.16. Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 38,147 shares changing hands.

BAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.21.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.7795438 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$352,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,058,541.60.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

