Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $22.53 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

AAPL opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

