Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Price Up 16.2%

Shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) rose 16.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 5,121,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,131% from the average daily volume of 416,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 million, a PE ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

