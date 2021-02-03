Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 379.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNMDF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

