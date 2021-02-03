Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $73,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 444,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 52,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Santander downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NYSE:BBAR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. 319,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,674. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $582.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.73 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.