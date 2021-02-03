Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.53 ($4.15).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.90 ($4.59) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

