Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

